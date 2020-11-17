DISTRESSED DJ Jordan North confronted his worst fears when tackling the Viper Vault Bushtucker Trial on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

The Radio 1 presenter is terrified of snakes and confined spaces, so to be trapped in a coffin-like vault while reptiles were released to slither around him was his idea of hell.

If you were watching Monday's episode, you will have seen - and probably chuckled - as he repeatedly screamed “happy place! happy place! happy place!”

He was referring to Burnley Football Club's Turf Moor stadium in a desperate bid to take his mind off the TV trauma.

Jordan's mantra has got us thinking and we'd like to know your happy place.

Where do you think about, or mentally visualise, when things aren't going well or you find yourself in a stressful, traumatic situation?

Following football-mad Jordan's lead, do you take yourself to Colchester United's JobServe Community Stadium?

Do you have special memories of a favourite holiday destination or maybe you see a bracing walk through our countryside or along our beaches as the perfect way to blow away the cobwebs.

Wherever you go to unwind, we'd love to hear about your happy place.

