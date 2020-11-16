CHRISTMAS will be here before we know it.

With time racing by, it won’t be long before we’re opening advent calenders and counting down towards December 25.

However, after such a stop-start year, and with many looking for some early seasonal cheer during the second lockdown, it seems more and more of us are feeling festive in November.

Are you one of the people to have dug your tree out of the loft, dusted down your baubles and tinkered with your fairy lights already?

That was the question we asked our readers on Facebook and, as these spectacular pictures show, many of you are lighting up for lockdown and spreading some positivity across Colchester.

Have you put your decorations up or put lights up outside your house? If so, attach a picture and a few details below.

Smiles - Lianne-Jack Jessica Josie-Ann Faircloth, from Colchester, said she wanted to give her children something to smile about during the second lockdown

A real treet - Michelle Raven’s home

What a star - Nadine Bowler’s tree is up

Branching out - Wendy Cooke’s Colchester home

Polar express - this picture was sent in by Karen Street-Soames

The gift that keeps on giving - Vicky Lambert shared this picture

Star qualitree - this picture was sent in by Jess Fox

Festive friends - Merriel Belgira Lapar’s lounge

Good things come in trees - Megan Linda sent us this picture

Lighting up for lockdown - Jenny McKelly Williams’ house

Baubling over with Christmas spirit - Jackie Hickman’s house

Let there be light - Kerrie Renton’s tree went up in October

Star quality - Deborah Sparling’s tree went up on November 6

Winter wonderland - Laura Little’s beautiful tree

Crafty creations - Amanda Rutland has been making tree decorations since August

Before your fairy eyes - Danielle Dunmore’s stunning tree