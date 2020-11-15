Police have been forced to partially close a road as a result of flooding this morning.
The A12 southbound was closed between J17 and J16 near Chelmsford at about 8.30am due to flooding.
Officers attended and waited for contractors to arrive to clear the water from the carriageway.
The section of road is now open, with police and contractors continuing to work to clear the flooding.
However, one of two lanes is closed on the northbound carriageway in the same location to clear further water from the carriageway.
Please allow extra time for your journey this morning and find alternative routes where possible.