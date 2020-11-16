Writer, performer and arts promoter Dorian Kelly says we have plenty of reasons to be proud of our historic town.

IN my career, my work has taken me to a huge variety of places in the UK and abroad.

However, Colchester, for me, will always come first.

And with good reason.

Colchester has more “firsts” than a whole school of Oxford graduates. And we’re not just talking about Firstbus or Firstsite.

The first of Colchester’s firsts? The first Roman city in Britain.

Not just any old city but their capital city.

They found a little oppidum, a small settlement, and turned it into a great city with houses, laid-out roads, a water supply, a temple and a whole lot more.

Then it became the first and, indeed, only city in Britain to be totally destroyed in a revolution. Oh dear.

When those colonisers went home after a mere 400 years, they left us with the best-preserved Roman gateway, one of the most intact town walls and the only chariot racing stadium in Britain.

It is the only town anywhere to have not one, but two Roman theatres.

It’s a shame we have not found the amphitheatre yet, but there is one somewhere - a sleeping beauty waiting to be excavated.

I believe that it is underneath Allens the butchers, but that’s just my theory.

Colchester remains the oldest recorded town.

Mind you, that could change if anyone discovers an earlier record, but no-one will ever be able to take away the “First City” name.

You want more “firsts”?

It was the first place in Britain for the Emperor to visit (with or without elephants) and accept the surrender of 11 kings, one from Orkney.

We also have what’s left of the first Christian church in Britain here in Colchester, made in about 345 AD.

Blink and you will miss it. It’s right in front of the police station, but you will be hard put to find it on any guide.

We have the first and largest Norman castle keep, built here in their first capital, on the still-visible base of the first temple of Claudius the God. A bit later they built us the first and greatest Augustinian priory in Britain.

The impressive remains of what Cromwell knocked about a bit lies almost unregarded and unloved, hidden behind a row of unprepossessing shops in St Botolphs Street.

Then there’s our water tower - a major icon on the Colchester skyline, loved by many, hated by some.

With its see-through legs, Jumbo is the biggest, best preserved, tallest and finest Victorian water tower in Britain. No question.

It’s our own Eiffel Tower and, one day, we will be just as famous for it as we are for the castle, assuming we manage to hold onto it against the deprivations of developers.

Now to some of the oddest, biggest and finest things about our town, in no particular order.

Colchester is the European home of the largest and best international walking festival, Jane’s Walks.

We produce more free heritage walks than anyone else over a longer period including, ahem, one or two from me.

The first use of the word “electricity’ was from our William Gilberd.

The first known anti-slavery campaigner, Benjamin Lay, lived here.

The first hot-air balloon flight in Britain (by a dog) took off from Castle Road and it’s the home of the Colchester oysters - the best and most famous in Britain.

Having had the largest roller skating rink in Victorian Britain, in St Johns Street (closed in 1883), we now have the largest modern roller-skating rink in Europe.

Normally, we have the largest medieval fayre in Europe each year and an enviable programme of street, stadium and park events.

There are a lot more firsts, biggests and onlys to list - if only I had the space.

But there’s a “smallest”, too.

We have the smallest town centre compared to population - perceived to consist of the area enclosed by High, Head, Queen and St John’s Streets - than anywhere else in Britain.

Even Crouch Street is regarded as a bit far out and as for North Hill, that’s practically in the suburbs.

Perhaps that is why many of us, the council included, see this as just a sleepy market town, to be transformed into a dormitory, not really worthy of attracting tourists, rather the astonishing place it really is.