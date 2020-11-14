ESSEX residents are being invited to choose a registered charity close to their hearts to benefit from a Christmas financial boost.

Specialist insurer Ecclesiastical will be giving 120 different charities an early Christmas gift of a £1,000 donation.

Carli Lansley Foundation, St. Francis Hospice and Support 4 Sight were the Essex beneficiaries in 2019, following overwhelming public support in the county.

Mark Hews, group chief executive of Ecclesiastical, said: “As a commercial company with a charitable purpose, giving back is at the heart of our business.

"Our annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign will help charities change lives for the better and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference. "We’re encouraging everyone to nominate a cause close to their hearts this Christmas to be in for a chance to win a festive financial boost.”

It’s quick and easy to nominate a charity online.

Nominations are open from now until December 21 and you can vote for your favourite charity at movementforgood.com/12days.

Winners will be drawn at random – and while it’s not a popularity contest, the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.

Last year saw 140,000 people around the UK support the 12 days of giving Christmas campaign in total, with more than 7,100 charitable causes up and down the country receiving votes.