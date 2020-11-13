NEARLY a decade ago, Colchester and north Essex was experiencing the worst snow it had seen in 30 years.

The 2010 cold snap started when temperatures began to dip on December 10.

Four inches of snow fell on December 17 and the sub-zero temperatures continued until the end of the month.

Snow fell again on New Year's Day and six centimetres fell in one on night on January 6.

There was gridlock on the roads and schools were forced to shut.

Weatherman Terry Mayes said the snow was the worst since 1979, when almost 11 inches fell on February 13 and 14.

Colchester was hit by a harsh winter again in 1981 when seven to eight inches of snow fell on December 7.

It lay on the ground for more than three weeks until the new year.

This picture was taken by Christiaan Le Roux in High Woods, Colchester

Speaking to the Gazette in 2010, Mr Mayes said: “Over the past 30 years, we have been rather mollycoddled.

“The snow has come and gone in the blink of an eye.

"This is the first time snow has lasted so long since the early 1980s.”

Essex County Council had 65 gritters out keeping the roads clear.

Shops cashed in on the cold snap with shoe shops saying sales of wellington boots and other sturdy footwear were red hot.

Staff at Colchester General Hospital treated 14 patients who had suffered injuries in the snow on one day.

Neighbours joined forces to build a 11ft tall snowman in Tiptree.

Wayne Smith, 23, needed a stepladder to place the head on the jolly white giant, in Willow Walk.

Colchester schoolchildren have a snowball fight

Stuart Ellison pulls Emily Trays and Finn Ellison home with the shopping in Dovercourt

Maxine Ball, Callum Crawley, nine, and Amanda Mussenden, ten, have fun in Clacton

Shawn Abeyratne launches Amy De'agh down a path at Clacton seafront

The pelicans at Colchester Zoo

The Colchester Rugby Club pitch in Mill Road

Weeley Road, in Great Bentley

Looking towards Cattawade Bridge, from Manningtree waterfront

Traffic in Straight Road

Sledging on Lexden Hills - Harriet Wilson, Katie Cooper and Sophie Triggs

The beach huts at West Mersea. This picture was taken by David Williams, of Prince Philip Road

Stephen Morehen sledging at Lexden Hills

How we reported the big freeze in the Essex County Standard

There was heavy snow during rush hour as motorists, cyclists and pedestrians made their way to work along Colchester's Cowdray Avenue

A snowy scene in Lexden Road

Motorists do battle with the A12

The conditions were difficult in Head Street

Council workers were out clearing the paths

Colchester Castle looked stunning in the snow

An 11ft snowman built in Tiptree by Michael Sibley (ladder), Charlotte Clarke, Ricky Pulford, Joe Lee, Ben Ager and Wayne Smith