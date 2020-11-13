FROM wacky haircuts and fancy dress to custard pies and curry baths, the good folk of north Essex have always been prepared to do their bit for Children in Need.

The BBC fundraiser is taking place tonight and, while this year’s extravaganza will have a different feel because of Covid-19, millions of people will still have done all they can to help some of the most disadvantaged children across the UK.

Closer to home, the people of Colchester and Tendring have always risen to the occasion, being great sports and raising thousands of pounds for Pudsey and Co.

As our dip into the photo archives show, those ranging from teachers and office staff to bus drivers and councillors have always done their bit, never taking themselves too seriously and entering into the spirit.

If you're doing something special to raise money for this year's Children In Need, make sure you let us know.

Doing their bit - students from the Gilberd School, in Colchester, preparing for Children in Need

Class act - Pudsey Bear paid a visit to north Essex, much to the delight of youngsters at Littlegarth School

Taking stock - Colchester Council chief executive Adrian Pritchard gets a soaking from Tamara Moreau in 2011

Never a dhal moment - staff prepared a curry bath at the Mogal, Manningtree, in 2012

Pretty in pink - office staff from New Homes Group, in Stanway, dressed in 50s and 60s gear in 2013

Hop to it - staff at Colchester’s Hospital Arms pub were sponsored by customers to don bunny girl costumes to raise funds. Between them, they raised over £1,275

Hair goes nothing - staff at Supercuts hairdressers in Eld Lane, Colchester, dressed up and sported wacky haircuts for Children in Need

Stars in their eyes - children from Harwich Community Primary School dressed up for Children in Need

What’s all the bus about? - Colchester bus drivers donned fancy dress in 2009

Don’t pie this at home - Tim Grimsey, from Colchester Sixth Form College, ended up wearing this custard pie in 2009