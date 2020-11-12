A POLICE officer who "recklessly" shot a colleague in the leg with a taser has been sacked.

PC Christopher Philpott fired the device at another officer inside police premises on March 16 this year.

Essex Police said no members of the public were present at the time.

An accelerated misconduct hearing was ordered and chaired by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington.

It found PC Philpott, who was based at Stansted Airport police station, had breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to use of force and discreditable conduct.

He was dismissed and placed on the College of Policing police barred list.

Chief Constable Harrington said: “I have taken into consideration the personal circumstances of the officer in this case.

"Whilst PC Philpott was of previously exemplary character there is no justification for the use of such force.

"His actions were completely reckless."

He added: “Use of a taser is a significant use of force.

"Officers trained to carry and use one are entrusted with the highest levels of responsibility to ensure they are only used where it’s believed to be absolutely necessary to resolve a dangerous situation.

“The public in Essex and across the country rightly expect the very highest standards of conduct from our officers.

" PC Philpott’s actions seriously risk undermining the trust and confidence communities place in the police to keep them safe.”