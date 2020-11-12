Column: North Primary School headteacher Alan Garnett reflects on the challenges posed by keeping his school open during the second national lockdown

Monday, November 2

ALL classes are back in school today as the autumn half-term two begins. Children and staff from two classes spent part or nearly all of the holiday isolating. No new cases were reported over the holiday. But the spectre of lockdown two hangs over us all following the PM’s announcement on Saturday evening that England would return to lockdown from Thursday until December 2. This time schools will remain open in full but we will have to wait for the updated guidance to know how of any changes to we will have to implement. What we do know is that we are moving from the rule of six to the rule of two which will prove a real challenge on the school run.

The day starts with our Harvest Festival. It was a very different occasion this year. Guest of honour Michael Beckett, chief executive of the Colchester Foodbank, “zoomed” in to speak to the children and say a great big thank you for the generosity of the school community.

It is not the first time the school has supported the Foodbank. Michael told us why they are needed more than ever. Last year they gave out 9,400 parcels. This year they have already given out 13,000. Colchester Foodbank opened in 2008. It now has ten distribution points and is the second busiest in the East of England, thanks to the commitment of 250 volunteers. Of course they can only do this with the continued support and generosity of the people of Colchester and local businesses. The children learnt that Foodbanks not only give out food parcels they also run holiday clubs and provide advice and support for people to help them turn their lives around. The children learnt that foodbanks were set up by a charity called the Trussell Trust. The trust aims to make a difference - a value we promote every week through our Good Citizen Awards. The Foodbank really does make a difference.

Michael told the children they also have a brilliant campaign for November called the Reverse Advent Calendar. Every day in November add a food item. By the end of the month you will have assembled a very nice parcel to give to the Foodbank in December. What a great idea.

Receive a phone call at lunchtime from an inspector from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). She and a colleague will pay the school a visit tomorrow afternoon to check our Covid-secure measures. She asks me to send over the school’s risk assessment. On site she will need to speak with me, tour the school, speak to any union reps.

Tuesday, November 3

THE HSE inspectors arrived just after 1pm. The visit went well. They were impressed with the measures in place. They said that schools in general are doing a tremendous job. They were keen to find out what impact this is having on how the school runs. I told them that it is an inefficient use of staff, limiting the intervention work we do; there are ongoing additional costs which the Government refuses to cover and that I am concerned that we are two days away from lockdown and we still have not received the advice on what vulnerable children and adults should do. They said they would feed this back.

Wednesday, November 4

EMAILED parents this morning.

Today is the last day before England moves into lockdown 2. Will this make any difference to how the school functions?

Based on what we know at the present time the short answer is not really. But we are still awaiting detailed advice on what precautions the clinically extremely vulnerable should take. In the first lockdown the guidance meant that some children and staff could not attend school. That is why it is important that we get this information. Hopefully that advice will be published this week.

The one significant difference will be the “rule of two”. Adults are only allowed to share fresh air with one other adult outside your household per day. This will present a challenge for you all on the school run and in the school grounds. Please do your best to observe this new rule. We do not want this lockdown to last any longer than four weeks.

3.30pm. At last. The guidance is published. The clinically vulnerable just need to be cautious and continue to follow all safety measures. The clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) should isolate but their household members do not need to shield, which is different from lockdown 1. The CEV can continue to go to work but must sign a disclaimer. That puts employees and employers in a difficult position. However dedicated one is, personal health has to come first. This will put additional strain on schools trying to keep every class open. The only other change to guidance is the mandatory wearing of face coverings in communal areas in secondary schools. But as Essex has been in Tier 2 this precaution has already been in place.

Spend the evening attending a crowdcast organised by the National Association of Headteachers. Should Ofsted resume its full inspections from January as planned? A number of distinguished speakers made compelling cases against, former education minister, Baroness Morris, and prominent educationalist who has sat on many government advisory boards, Dame Alison Peacock, amongst them. I agree. Schools are working flat out trying to remain open and manage remote learning. On top of this, it just adds to the risk. A school in London last month had to close because of an Ofsted inspector testing positive. He hadn’t been near the children but had been in lengthy conversations with a number of staff who then had to isolate. An unnecessary and unwelcome distraction.

Thursday, November 5

LOCKDOWN 2 day one. Glorious autumnal sunshine. Email the parents.

The Government published its guidance for schools at 3.30pm yesterday outlining what should and should not happen in school during lockdown which started today. In primary schools we continue with all our established practices. The infection rate in primary age children is still currently very low. The advice for clinically vulnerable children and staff is to continue to come to school and adhere to all the control measures in place. The advice for clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) children and adults is to not attend school during lockdown. Remote learning will be set and staff will work from home. If you live with somebody who is CEV you do not need to isolate. You should continue to come to school. If you are not sure whether you fall into the CEV group please speak to your GP or clinician. If your child is in the CEV group please contact the school immediately

Friday, November 6

TAKE stock of absentees. Probably the lowest number of children isolating pending test results for them or family members. We have lost a few staff who will be isolating during lockdown because of their health conditions. Day spent finding temporary solutions to plug the gaps. We are stretched very thin.