WE’RE heading back to the swinging sixties for our dose of school nostalgia.

This photo was sent in by Gazette reader Pat Edwards and shows her and friends at Pathfields Secondary School for Girls, in Clacton.

The school later became Colbayns High School and is now Clacton Coastal Academy (CCA).

Pat’s picture was taken in 1960.

It shows her with friends on the playing field and Pat tells us that those in the back row are Joyce Armstrong (now Collins), Marion Green, Wendy Hewitt (now Watts), Susan Wright (now Kemp) and Pat herself (then Mitchell).

In the front row are Gwen Godbold (now Williams), Janet Clarke and Jackie Aldred (now Crickmore).

Their headmistress at the time was Miss Lawrence.

Meanwhile, they say you make friends for life during your school days.

Well, Marion Fowler is living proof of that.

Marion attended Great Clacton County Primary School and her picture (above) was taken way back in 1961.

Then Marion Markham, she attended the London Road school between 1957 and 1963.

“I still occasionally bump into people I was at school with and am still in touch with my oldest friend, who now lives in High Wycombe,” she said.

Marion, now 68, lived in Oxford Road, Clacton, and now lives in Holland-on-Sea.

Her younger brother, John, now 63, also attended the school, between 1962 and 1967.

