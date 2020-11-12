IT'S that time of year again and kind-hearted folk across north Essex will be donning fancy dress, baking and taking on daredevil challenges for Children in Need.

The BBC extravaganza helps disadvantaged youngsters across the country and is taking place on Friday night.

Despite the current restrictions, many people will get into the spirit and do all they can to support such a wonderful cause.

Gazette readers are no different and we'd love to know what you're planning to help Pudsey and Co.

Perhaps you're plunging into a bath of baked beans, sporting a wacky haircut, having your legs waxed or going to work or school dressed as a superhero or film character.

Whatever you're doing, we'd love to hear from you so we can share news of your fundraising efforts with our readers.

Send us some details and pictures here, by attaching photos below or by emailing matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk

Please give us full names for the people in your pictures.

Good luck and we look forward to reporting your acts of kindness in our papers and online.