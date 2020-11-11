PRINCESS Diana was a global icon and both in life and death, her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring.

Known as the People’s Princess, she was popular and respected for her kindness and empathy - always greeted warmly when she visited north Essex.

While her name was never far from people's lips during her lifetime, she is still talked about today and none more so than right now, given the depiction of her life in Netflix hit The Crown.

She is played by Emma Corrin while Josh O'Connor takes on the role of Prince Charles.

The drama portrays Diana's entrance into the Royal Family, as well as her incompatibility with Charles.

Meanwhile, by coincidence, the BBC has pledged to hold a full independent investigation into how Martin Bashir obtained his career-defining interview with Princess Diana in 1995.

It follows fresh claims that he produced fake documents and used other deceitful tactics to win the trust of her family.

The pictures here are from a trip to Jaywick in September 1989.

The Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash 23 years ago, visited the Malcolm Sergeant Home, for children with cancer, and was shown around by warden Eileen Phillips.

Diana chatted with staff and children, hearing their stories.