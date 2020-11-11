'Selfish' drivers caught hitting speeds of up to 135mph during the first coronavirus lockdown have been handed fines totalling £12,000.

Throughout October, 29 drivers across Essex appeared in court after they were caught driving at more than 20mph above the speed limit in April and May.

One speeding driver told police "he only thought he was travelling at 90mph", while another said "he needed the toilet."

In total, £12,394 in fines were handed out, 289 days of disqualification and 110 penalty points.

In September, 18 drivers across Essex received more than £11,000 in fines and 135 points in similar hearings.

Adam Pipe, head of roads policing, said: “All those who have been dealt with last month were found to be doing highly excessive speeds.

“These speeds are unacceptable at the best of times but at a time when most people were staying home to save the NHS this type of driving is particularly selfish.

“It is really fortunate that none of those who’ve been dealt with were in a collision because it could realistically ended with someone being seriously injured or even killed.

“My officers will continue to be out around the county to ensure you’re safe on our roads, tackling people speeding and drink or drug driving.”

Top speeds on national speed limit roads:

135mph on A130 at Benfleet on April 25.

134mph on M11 at Harlow on April 19.

122mph on M11 at Epping on May 9.

120mph on A130 at Howe Green on May 1.

Top speeds on other roads: