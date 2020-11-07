DELIGHTED zookeepers at Colchester Zoo have announced the birth of an adorable critically endangered baby monkey.

The attraction's female Columbian black spider monkey, Cheekaboo, gave birth to a healthy baby boy last month.

Columbian black spider monkeys are listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List.

A spokesman for the zoo said: "On October 19 the animal care team saw Cheekaboo exhibiting very early signs of labour and sure enough when they came in and checked on her the following morning she had a new born baby clinging tightly to her.

"Cheekaboo is an experienced mum and her 4-year old daughter Chilli still lives alongside her, together with dad Julius and the rest of the group.

"The new arrival is yet to be sexed but as it grows bigger and stronger, we are sure it won’t be long before the animal care team name the youngster.

"Colombian black spider monkey babies have pink faces and ears when they are born but it won’t be long before the little one develops dark hair.

"As a species, they have long thin arms and hook-like hands but no thumbs.

"Their tail is often longer than their body and they use this as a fifth limb to help them climb and keep their balance."

The baby is so small it may be difficult to spot but will likely be seen clutching closely to mum in the spider monkey enclosure.