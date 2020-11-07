PEOPLE suffering from the effects of long Covid can have hearing loss for months, a new study has found.

Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University looked at the hearing problems affecting Covid-19 patients in the short and longer term.

A total of 3,103 people with tinitus, from 48 different countries, were examined as part of the study.

They found Covid-19 symptoms exacerbated tinnitus in 40 per cent of respondents, made no change in 54 per cent, and improved the condition in 4 per cent.

Although the study focused on people with pre-existing tinnitus, a small number of participants reported their condition was triggered when they developed coronavirus symptoms.

This could mean tinnitus could be a long Covid symptom for some patients.

Stress factors such as fear of catching Covid-19, financial concerns, loneliness and trouble sleeping also made tinnitus more bothersome in 32 per cent of respondents.

Earlier this month, we reported on the story of Rebecca Edgar, from Clacton, who said her hearing condition is currently the “worst it has ever been” due to the stress of the pandemic.

Tinnitus is the name for hearing noises that are not caused by an outside source. It can sound like ringing, buzzing or hissing, among other things.

Dr Eldre Beukes, lead author of the study and a research fellow in Vision and Hearing Sciences at Anglia Ruskin University, said: “The findings of this study highlight the complexities associated with experiencing tinnitus and how both internal factors, such as increased anxiety and feelings of loneliness, and external factors, such as changes to daily routines, can have a significant effect on the condition.

“Some of the changes brought about by Covid-19 appear to have had a negative impact on the lives of people with tinnitus and participants in this study reported that Covid-19 symptoms are worsening or, in some cases, even initiating tinnitus and hearing loss.

“This is something that needs to be closely examined by both clinical and support services.”

The study indicated 46 per cent of UK respondents believe their tinnitus is being made worse by social distancing measures introduced to help control the spread of the virus.

These measures have led to significant changes to work and lifestyle routines. This compares with 29 per cent of respondents in North America.

The study was conducted with the support of the British Tinnitus Association and the American Tinnitus Association.

David Stockdale, chief executive of the British Tinnitus Association and a co-author of the study, said: “With the second wave of Covid-19 and the resulting national lockdown likely to increase feelings of stress and isolation, it’s vital that we don’t see the same mistakes as before when it comes to community health provision for people with tinnitus.

“Poor treatment of tinnitus in the early stages often leads to much worse cases and severe tinnitus can have a huge impact on mental health.

“With this in mind, as the Covid-19 second wave takes hold, the healthcare system needs to ensure that anyone who develops tinnitus or experiences a worsening of their condition can access the professional healthcare support they need as quickly as possible.”