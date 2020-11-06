WEST End superstar Ruthie Henshall is rumoured to be a camp mate on this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

The 53-year-old, who lived in Manningtree before moving back across the border to Suffolk, is said to be joining BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire and Olympian Mo Farah on the popular programme.

The hit reality show has been filmed in the Australian jungle since it first launched on ITV in 2002 but this year filming had to stay closer to home due to the coronavirus pandemic and camp mates will have to tough it out in a remote castle in Wales.

Ruthie is an Olivier Award winning actress who has starred in the hit musicals which include Cats, Chicago, Les Miserables, Billy Elliot and Oliver.

She began her professional stage career in 1986 and her debut performance was at the West Cliff Theatre in Clacton.

Her career soared and she became one of the best known names on the West End.

In 2008, Ruthie became a judge on ITV’s Dancing on Ice and returned for a second series in 2009.

The showbiz veteran also co-founded a dance school in Lawford, in 2009, with then partners Debbie Miller and Tim Howar.

Ruthie, a former girlfriend of Prince Edward, also married Tim in a ceremony in the Manningtree area.

The couple got together after starring on stage in Peggy Sue Got Married.

They had two children together but separated after five years of marriage.

Ruthie left the dance school after a year due to her work commitments but she stayed in touch with the area and often presented prizes at schools and dance shows.

In 2010 Ruthie returned to the role of Roxie in Chicago at the Cambridge Theatre, London.

Ruthie’s official spokesman told the Gazette this year’s I’m A Celebrity cast has not been confirmed by ITV at this stage.

Other rumoured contestants include EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, former Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard and TV presenter Vernon Kay.

The show’s hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly recently confirmed they have taken part in their first ever bushtucker trial which was shown on a special episode last night ahead of the series launch.

They wrote on Twitter: “Well, we did it.

“We finally got talked into doing a Bushtucker Trial.

“Don’t ask how but rest assured it was as hideous as we thought.”

Trailers for the upcoming series have shown the duo navigating their way around Conwy.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! begins on Sunday, November 15 at 9pm on ITV.