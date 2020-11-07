With a fresh lockdown for autumn, everyone may feel wary about spending even more time indoors this year.
However, social distancing rules do not mean we have to avoid the outdoors entirely.
With some open spaces still open, there is no better time to put on the walking boots or wellies, put the dog on the leash, and go for a stroll in the fresh, brisk air.
Time spent outdoors is known to lift your mood, increase your creativity and keep your heart healthy.
Here is a list of ten places across Essex which will make you glad you got out of the house.
1. Castle Park, Colchester
How to find it: High St, Colchester CO1 1UG
2. Promenade Park, Maldon
How to find it: Park Dr, Maldon CM9 5JQ
3. Marks Hall Estate, Coggeshall
How to find it:Coggeshall, Essex, CO6 1TG
4. Danbury Country Park, Danbury
How to find it: Maldon Rd, Danbury, Chelmsford CM3 4QG
5. Broaks Wood, Sible Hedingham
How to find it: Sible Hedingham, Gosfield, Halstead CO9 1UP
6. Cudmore Grove Country Park, East Mersea
How to find it: Broman's Ln, East Mersea, Colchester CO5 8UE
7. Hadleigh Country Park, Benfleet
How to find it: Chapel Ln, Hadleigh, Benfleet SS7 2PP
8. Cressing Temple Barns, Cressing
How to find it: Witham Rd, Cressing, Braintree CM77 8PD
9. Thameside Nature Park Reserve, Stanford-le-Hope
How to find it: Mucking Wharf Rd, Stanford-le-Hope SS17 0RN
10. Thorndon Country Park, Brentwood
How to find it: The Avenue, Warley, Brentwood CM13 3RZ
