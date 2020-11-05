A MOTHER-of-two who has tinnitus claims her hearing condition is currently the “worst it has ever been” due to the stress of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rebecca Edgar, 29, from Clacton, has not experienced coronavirus symptoms but is scared of the disease.

She said if she were to contract the virus, it could destroy what is left of her hearing.

She spoke as a study was published into links between Covid-19 and tinnitus.

Research by Anglia Ruskin University indicated that 40 per cent of people with tinnitus found their condition worsened if they experienced Covid-19 symptoms.

Many more reported that the stress of the pandemic had exacerbated their tinnitus.

Microbiology laboratory technician Mrs Edgar has had tinnitus since childhood following an infection in her cochlea.

“For the last 20 years I’ve had a constant high-pitched buzzing in my ear but there is no doubt that this is the worst my tinnitus has ever been,” she said.

“I’m deaf in one ear and I’m so scared that catching Covid-19 could destroy what’s left of my hearing.

“I’m also worried about my family.

“My husband, parents and siblings are all key workers and some of them have health conditions that put them at extra risk so that’s a constant source of worry.

“It’s sent my stress levels through the roof.

“My tinnitus has got so loud that I’m now struggling to hear my toddler when he talks to me from the back seat of the car and it’s making it harder and harder for me to fall asleep.

“It’s a vicious cycle too because the more I worry about my tinnitus, the louder it gets and that increases my stress further.

“People just don’t realise that tinnitus is so much more than just an annoying sound – it impacts on every aspect of your life and it stops you from doing what you want to do and being who you want to be.

“I am so hopeful that we can develop a vaccine for Covid-19 and I really hope that we can also find a cure for tinnitus.

“It would completely transform my life.”

The study of 3,103 people with tinnitus was led by the Chelmsford-based university, with support from the British Tinnitus Association and the American Tinnitus Association.

Lead author Dr Eldre Beukes, a research fellow at Anglia Ruskin University and Lamar University in Texas, said: “The findings of this study highlight the complexities associated with experiencing tinnitus and how both internal factors, such as increased anxiety and feelings of loneliness, and external factors, such as changes to daily routines, can have a significant effect on the condition.”