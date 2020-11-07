WAVES of figures showing case numbers and death tolls have charted our rocky journey through a global pandemic.

While Covid-19 is primarily considered a danger for the elderly and vulnerable, it is important to remember other far-reaching health concerns have not gone away.

The prominence of cardiac problems among the UK population was brought into sharp focus in recent weeks with the unexpected death of prominent Essex University lecturer Dr Patrick Nolen, who suffered a fatal heart at just 42.

Dr Nolen, a popular member of the Department of Economics for more than ten years, died last month.

He had dedicated much of his research to gender equality and was called “an outstanding and sought-after educator” by grieving colleagues.

Figures from the British Heart Foundation show heart and circulatory diseases cause more than a quarter of all deaths in the UK.

This equates to nearly 170,000 deaths each year - an average of 460 people each day or one death every three minutes.

Around 44,000 people under the age of 75 in the UK die from heart and circulatory diseases each year.

But more is being done to help people with heart issues.

A new charitable fund with its heart firmly in Essex has been launched, with a pledge to spend money raised on cardiac services for the county.

The Essex Heart Fund has been set up by two consultant cardiologists, Dr Gerald Clesham and Dr Thomas Keeble, along with charity specialist Fred Heddell, to bring major improvements to the lives of Essex heart patients and their families.

The fund will be managed by the independent charitable trust, Essex Community Foundation.

Money donated to the Essex Heart Fund will only be spent in Essex, on community services and support groups, on the development of new hospital-based clinical services and to support local cardiovascular education and research.

Dr Clesham, who works at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford and at the Essex Cardiothoracic Centre in Basildon, said: “We know that the people of Essex are already very generous in donating to heart charities, however, only a tiny fraction of the money donated to national heart charities finds its way back to Essex.

“Our aim in setting up the Essex Heart Fund is to raise charitable funds for cardiac care in Essex and ensure that the money is spent in Essex.

“The fund will help support groups for patients and their families in the community, will fund new clinical services and will promote cardiovascular research and teaching in local hospitals and the community.

“Heart conditions are still the commonest causes of premature death and are a major cause of disability.

“Cardiac services in Essex serve a population of about 1.8 million people and we are confident that channelling more money into local services will result in an improved outcome for heart patients.”

Dr Clesham, who has been a consultant in Essex for 20 years, is president of the Chelmsford and District Cardiac Support Group and sees at first-hand how patients can often feel unsupported after being discharged from hospital.

“Helping patients in the community is an effective way of keeping people well and the Essex Heart Fund will help cardiac patient support groups develop in Essex,” he said.

The fund will also enable new clinical services to be launched in Essex hospitals and the aim is for the NHS to commission the services when they have proved to be a success.