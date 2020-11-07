The pandemic has brought a delay in cancer screenings and referrals causing concerns among patients.

But doctors are urging people to get warning signs checked early.

Cancer Research UK estimates around three million people in the UK have missed out on cancer screening since March.

Plus, urgent referrals to hospital to check for lung cancer are still only at 60 per cent of their normal level, and urological cancer (prostate, bladder and kidney) referrals are at 78 per cent.

Dr Jodie Moffat, from the charity said: "Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on cancer patients – cancer screening services were effectively paused during the pandemic and while they’ve now restarted, there’s still a substantial backlog of patients waiting for cancer screening and in need of hospital referrals.

“Although some people may have to wait a little longer than usual, we urge anyone who’s noticed a change in their health, or has a symptom they’re worried about, to contact their GP to get their symptoms checked, and attend any tests their doctor thinks are needed. Don’t be tempted to put something new or different about your body down to getting older, or another health condition you might have. If you notice any unusual changes or anything that doesn’t go away, get in touch with your doctor.”

Cancer specialists have outlined the symptoms of three common cancers.

1. Prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the most common male cancer in the UK, with more than 48,000 new cases each year.

It’s most common in men aged 75-79, although it can also occur in those much younger.

If it’s caught early however, prostate cancer is one of the most treatable cancers.

The main early symptoms of prostate cancer are needing to urinate more frequently during the day or night; taking a long time to start urinating; a slow or interrupted flow of urine; feeling as if your bladder hasn’t completely emptied; blood in urine; pain or discomfort when sitting due to an enlarged prostate.

In the later stages, if the cancer has spread to surrounding areas like the back, hips and pelvis, it can cause a dull ache or sharp stabbing sensations.

2. Bladder cancer

Bladder cancer is the tenth most common cancer in the UK, with around 10,200 new cases a year diagnosed.

If caught early, bladder cancer is highly curable.

Bladder cancer symptoms include an increased need to urinate; pain when urinating; problems with emptying your bladder; visible blood in the urine.

3. Lung cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the UK – around 35,000 people die each year from it.

It mainly affects older people, and it’s estimated more than four out of 10 people diagnosed with the condition are aged 75 and older.

Warning signs include a persistent cough that doesn’t go away after two to three weeks; recurring chest infections; chest pain exacerbated by coughing, laughing or breathing deeply; loss of appetite; wheezing; shortness of breath; coughing up blood; lack of energy.

Other less common symptoms may include difficulty swallowing (dysphagia); pain when swallowing; hoarseness; swelling of the face or neck, and unexplained weight loss.