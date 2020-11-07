With only 49 days until Christmas arrives many of use will be turning our attention to the festive season.

And it is fair to say we all deserve a treat this year.

So what better way than to get in the festive spirit in the countdown to the big day.

These days there's an Advent calendar for almost anything.

Whether you want chocolate, cheese beauty or alcohol, there is one for you.

So here is a look at some of the best calendars you can snap up this year.

24 Days of Rum – Rum Advent Calendar (2020 Edition), £97

Like your very own mini rum distillery, this bumper box contains sipping rums (20ml) from 24 countries around the world, including Peru, Mauritius, Venezuela, Guatemala, Mexico, Martinique, USA and closer to home, Spain and Portugal, to highlight the wide range of styles. Pa rum pum pum… with two tasting glasses tucked away, the bells could really ring out when you open the first window.

Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar, £20

Fancy a twist on a chocolate treat each day? Then this calendar stocked at John Lewis could be for you.

It boasts a different flavour of chocolate drink each day.

There is chilli, mint, cinnamon and orange all among the flavours.

Dr. Hauschka Advent Calendar, £85

One for the natural beauty lover, Dr Hauschka’s 24-piece festive countdown, valued at £116, brings together a sleigh-load of skincare and body essentials plus the star on top of the tree: a full-size tube of the brand’s ultimate hero, Rose Day Cream.

Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar, £8

The calendar, which is available at Asda and Ocado, has 24 days of cheese for an fromage fan.

It has some of Ilchester's most popular cheese including Applewood, Jarlsberg and an unusual festive Wensleydale Cheese and Gingerbread.

That Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar (2020 Edition) £49.95

‘Gingle’ all the way with this gin lover’s calendar – behind each window is a 30ml wax sealed dram to shake, muddle or stir into your favourite serve.

From Green Citrus, to Smoked Rosemary, Chocolate Orange to Proper Pink, these are just some of the irresistible infusions to raise the spirits, in 24 perfect measures.

Freedm Street 2020 Advent Calendar, £149

Curated by eco retailer Freedm Street, the UK’s first vegan, plastic-free and cruelty-free beauty Advent calendar houses a selection of full-size skincare and make-up products from sustainable brands as well as a couple of plant-based snacks. Not only that, three ‘good deed’ doors provide donations to charities, with the whole lot worth a whopping £325.

Wine Advent Calendar 2020, £79.99,

A window on the world of fine wine, this chateau experience offers an array of styles (187ml) from some of our best-loved wine regions. From a fruity Aussie shiraz to a zippy, New Zealand sauvignon blanc, smooth merlot and crisp pinot grigio, there’s also a baby bottle of champers as an added bonus.

It is sold by Laithwaites.

The Body Shop Make It Real Together Big Advent Calendar, £70

Alongside 20 mini versions of bath and body favourites, this bumper box features five full-size products, including the Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner duo, and is valued at £140.