WITH Bonfire Night falling on a weekday many are expected to celebrate this weekend.

The Essex County Fire and Rescue Service are preparing to be busier than usual this year with a host of organised displays having to be cancelled.

Despite lockdown it is anticipated more people will be holding firework displays in their gardens instead.

ding firework displays in their gardens instead.

But this comes with its own dangers and the public has been reminded to take care.

Will Newman, head of prevention at Essex Fire and Rescue, said: “While most people use fireworks responsibly, in the wrong hands they can cause serious injury.

"Remember that fireworks are explosives and should be treated with great respect and care.

"We don’t want you to remember [it] for the wrong reasons and especially this year, we do not want to put extra pressure on the emergency services.

“Fireworks should be treated with respect and only used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and the Firework Code."

What is the firework code?

The code is a number of measures you should take to ensure your display is as safe as possible.

Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable, and ensure it finishes before 11pm

Only buy fireworks which carry the CE mark, keep them in a closed box and use them one at a time

Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary

Light the firework at arm's length with a taper and stand well back

Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

Never return to a firework once it has been lit

Don't put fireworks in pockets and never throw them

Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators

Don't build bonfires, they can spread out of control very quickly

Always supervise children around fireworks

What should you do if someone suffers a burn?

1. Cool the burn with running cold tap water for 20 minutes and remove all clothing and jewellery (unless it is melted or firmly stuck to the wound).

2. Call for help for any burn larger than a 50p coin: 999, 111 or local GP for advice.

3. Cover with cling film or a sterile, nonfluffy dressing or cloth. Make sure the patient is kept warm.