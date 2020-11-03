A NEW Covid-19 death has been recorded at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital in the latest 24-hour period.

NHS England figures show 382 people had died in hospital at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Monday (November 2).

That was an increase of one compared to Sunday, when there were 381.

It means there have been 15 deaths in the past week, up from eight the previous week.

The victims were among 3,622 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.