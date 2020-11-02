A radio presenter had to be rescued after getting stuck in mud to her knees in the rising tide.

Caroline Community Radio presenter, Lucien Cruse was walking her dog along Bradwell Beach with her family on Sunday (October 25) when they found themselves sinking in the mud.

Lucien became stuck fast, but her mother and brother managed to get back to the beach and raise the alarm.

Lucien said: "I tried all sorts of ways to get out of the mud, including commando crawling forward, but I was just solidly stuck in there.

"I spent a good while trying to get out but the tide was coming in.

"Through all my wiggling I managed to get stuck up to my waist in the mud and the tide came in and surrounded me, which was quite scary."

The West Mersea Lifeboat 'Just George' arrived within ten minutes and the volunteers crew freed Lucien from the mud by digging around her and lifting her out.

After being stuck in the mud and water for 40 minutes Lucien was suffering from severe cold and had to be wrapped in a thermal sheet.

She added: "The Lifeboat crew where amazing.

"They gave me blankets and water and called an ambulance. The coastguard brought down two trucks and were looking after me too. The fire brigade also turned up with two fire engines.

"I’d like to say a massive thank you to the RNLI and coastguard who looked after me so well.

"When I returned home I made a donation to the RNLI and had some cakes made for them."

West Mersea Lifeboat station said: "Upon arrival the crew found the casualty stuck up to their knees in mud on a flooding tide, which was already up around their waist.

"Members of the lifeboat crew were able to free the casualty before handing them over to Essex Fire and Rescue and South Woodham Coastguard Rescue Team."

Lucien Cruse co-presents a show for the Maldon District and Essex coast with Kevin Butler on Caroline Community Radio 94.7 FM on Wednesday evenings at 8pm from the station's studios in Burnham-on-Crouch.