A number of schools and colleges across north Essex have sent classes home to self-isolate after confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 this week.

In some cases the teachers and other members of staff have also been told to stay home.

For many pupils it meant they would not return to school until after half term.

Here is a look at the schools which reported cases this week.

Brinkley Grove Primary School, Colchester

A school year group and six members of staff were told to stay at home. In a message to parents of Year 6 pupils, seen by the Gazette, headteacher Darren Smith said: "We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.

"We have been advised by the national Test and Trace programme that we are required to close the Year 6 bubble as your child has been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for Covid-19."

Philip Morant College, Colchester

A small number of sixth form students are in self isolation after a school confirmed a positive case of Covid-19.

In a letter, the school said: "We have been made aware of a student at Philip Morant School and College who has tested positive for Covid-19.

"We know that you will find this concerning and we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England."

White Hall Academy, Clacton

Bosses at White Hall Academy, in Melbourne Road, Clacton, have confirmed someone within the school has taken a positive Covid-19 test.

Six staff members, who are said to not be displaying any symptoms, have now been asked to self-isolate for two weeks and follow NHS guidance.

In a letter sent out on Sunday, headteacher Gavin Bradley reassured parents and carers and stressed that none of the school’s class ‘bubbles’ had been breached.

North Primary School, Colchester

A number of pupils at North Primary School, in John Harper Street, were sent home after two pupils returned a positive test.

They are now being taught remotely and will return to school after the half term break.

Classes from Year 2 and Year 5 are now self-isolating.

Nine members of staff, including teachers and support staff, who came into contact with the children have also been told to self-isolate.

Tendring Technology College

Officials from the college informed parents and carers on Sunday of a positive case at the school’s Frinton campus, in Rochford Way.

In a letter bosses said a Year 10 pupil has tested positive for Covid-19 and they, too, are now following guidance from several health bodies.

It is unknown how many people will now need to quarantine, but anyone who is asked to – be it a student or a teacher – will not return until after the October half-term.

Thomas Lord Audley School, Colchester

The school has more than 120 students from Year 11 self-isolating after a confirmed case.

The number includes students considered close contacts and those where parents have made the decision.

One member of staff is also self-isolating as a precaution as they may have been a close contact with the student and are now delivering classes from home.

North East Essex Co-operative Academy, Colchester

The school also has a confirmed case.

In a letter sent home to parents headteacher Lawrence Terroni said: "We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within our community.

"We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England."

Spring Meadow Primary School, Dovercourt

A Year 3 pupil has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Nicky Patrick headteacher, issued a letter to parents about the diagnosed case on Tuesday.

The school, in Dovercourt, also had a positive Covid-19 case in September, which parents were informed about at the time.

Willow Brook Primary School, Colchester

The school confirmed it had recorded positive cases of Covid-19 in a letter to parents.

It has asked pupils to self-isolate following the positive case.