IF you gaze up at the night sky this week, don’t be alarmed if you spot a strange trail of lights flying above you.

Space X’s Starlink satellites are released every two weeks, designed to deliver high speed broadband to remote areas across the world.

Space X said: “Space X launched 60 Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“Falcon 9’s first stage previously supported Crew Dragon’s first demonstration mission to the International Space Station, launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, and three Starlink missions this year.

“Following stage separation, SpaceX landed Falcon 9’s first stage on the 'Of Course I Still Love You' droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

“Falcon 9’s fairing halves each previously supported two missions.

“The Starlink satellites deployed approximately one hour and three minutes after take-off.”

The company has so far launched more than 600 Starlink satellites, but has plans to launch a total of nearly 12,000.

When can you see Starlink satellites from the UK?

According to Find Starlink, the satellites will be visible at: