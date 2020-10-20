A new walk-through coronavirus testing facility is to open in Essex.

Those with symptoms of Covid-19 can book appointments at Sawyers Car Park, Anglia Ruskin University, in Chelmsford.

The new facility has been opened as part of the Government’s drive to improve the accessibility of coronavirus testing.

Testing is available only for those with coronavirus symptoms – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

Anyone with one or more of these symptoms should book a test at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

From the start of the pandemic, testing has been prioritised for the most vulnerable, including patients in clinical settings and care home residents, vital health and care staff and to manage outbreaks.

Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practising good personal hygiene and wearing a face covering throughout, including while travelling to and from the testing centre.

Testing at the new site will start today, on Tuesday, 20 October, with appointments made available each day.