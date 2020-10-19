A THEME park, dubbed “one of the most ambitious projects in Europe” has released feedback from its public consultation.

The London Resort is set to cost a whopping £3.5 billion and will be built on 535 acres – the size of 135 Wembley stadiums - on land in Swanscombe, in Kent.

The park, which includes hotels, shops and restaurants, is expected to open to the public in 2024.

It will be the first development in Europe to be built from scratch since Disneyland Paris in 1992, leading to it being cited as the "UK Disneyland".

When complete, it will be three times larger than any other park in the UK.

The resort will comprise of six different lands, influenced by its partnerships with the BBC, ITV Studios and Paramount Pictures.

Visitors can start their journey in The Studios, a gritty district with blockbuster action movie features.

Just to the north lies The Woods, an enchanted realm that puts a fresh spin on well-known bedtime stories and fairy tales.

Next to the Woods is The Kingdom, an immersive realm of swords, sorcery, dragons & legend based on legends from King Arthur's England.

Then there is The Isles, a land of giant creatures, mythical beasts and adventures on high-tech rides, and The Jungle, which features ancient ruins of a mysterious long-lost Mesoamerican civilisation to keep young explorers occupied.

The final land called The Starport is a 23rd century landing zone dedicated to futuristic experiences and science-fiction rides.

A public consultation revealed in detail how this, former industrial site, will be transformed into one of the most exciting destinations in the world.

A total of 73 per cent of people said they supported the London Resort’s approach to the environment and biodiversity, with 51 per cent strongly supporting it. 74 per cent were in support of the approach to sustainability and 65 per cent agreed the London Resort will benefit the local area in the longer term.

Pictures: The London Resort

The consultation, which lasted eight weeks, reached more than 120,000 members of the public including 105,000 leaflets sent to areas of Gravesham, Dartford and Thurrock.

Notification emails were also sent to MPs, local councillors and stakeholder organisations.

PY Gerbeau, the London Resort’s chief executive, said: “Sustainability is at the core of our vision.

“Through the consultation, people were able to digest hundreds of pages of the latest analysis and environmental studies. It was also, quite rightly, a topic which engendered a lot of questions. For three quarters of people to be in support of our plans is hugely rewarding; we would like to thank everyone who responded, we are taking all feedback very seriously.”