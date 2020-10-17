THE most and least deprived areas in Essex have been revealed.

The Indices of Multiple Deprivation statistics are released by the government every four years.

They use a variety of factors to come up with an overall deprivation level ranking for constituencies across England.

With access to jobs, education and housing, risk of early death and exposure to crime all shifting wildly over a matter of miles, we have filtered the search to reveal just which areas of the county are at each end of the spectrum.

Of the 533 constituencies listed, the more deprived the area, the lower the number so one would be the most deprived area and 533 would be the least.

The data from the 2019 results also shows how the constituency compares to its rank from 2015.

According to the data, Rayleigh and Wickford is the least deprived area in Essex with a rank of 496 - a ten place increase from 2015.

Not far behind are Saffron Waldon with a rank of 493, Brentwood at 462, and Chelmsford at 433.

Constituencies in mid Essex also fared well with Witham, Maldon and Braintree all in the Essex top ten.

Clacton however is ranked as one of the top 50 most deprived areas in the England with a rank of just 46 which dropped by twelve places from 2015.

Colchester meanwhile sits toward the middle of the park with a rank of 279.

However it sits below other constituencies in Essex like Harwich which has a rank of 334 and Southend West which has a rank of 361.

Below is a full list of each Essex constituency ranked from least to most deprived.

The higher the number, the least deprived the area.

The number of places the area has risen since 2015 is also marked next to the rank.

The list is as follows: