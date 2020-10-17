WITH the the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic hitting us all hard, it is fair to say this year has proved to be a bit of a write-off.
School holidays didn't mean much for parents and youngsters while nationwide closures were in place.
But, just in case the world returns to a relative degree of normal next year, here is a comprehensive list of term dates, as supplied by Essex County Council.
Autumn term: Wednesday, September 2, 2020 - Friday, December 18 2020
Autumn half term: Monday, October 26 2020 - Friday, October 30 2020
Spring term: Monday, January 4 2021 - Friday, March 26 2021
Spring half term: Monday, February 15 2021 - Friday, February 19 2021
Summer term: Monday, April 12 2021 - Wednesday, July 21 2021
Summer half term: Monday, May 31 2021 - Friday, June 4 2021 and May Bank Holiday, May 3 2021
BANK HOLIDAYS:
- Friday, January 1 - New Year’s Day
- Friday, April 2 - Good Friday
- Monday, April 5 - Easter Monday
- Monday, May 3 - Early May bank holiday
- Monday, May 31 - Spring bank holiday
- Monday, August 30 - Summer bank holiday
- Monday, December 27 - Christmas Day (substitute day)
- Tuesday, December 28 - Boxing Day (substitute day)