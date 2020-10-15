Essex is expected to be placed into the Tier 2 restrictions from Saturday.

The new three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions began in England on Wednesday.

It means some new tighter rules will have to be followed by people across the county.

Here we explain what Tier 2 means.

The main difference is people cannot meet with anyone they do not live with indoors unless they are part of a support bubble.

The rule of six applies for socialising outside, and pubs, bars and restaurants have a 10pm curfew.

Businesses can continue to operate as before but some businesses will be required to ensure customers only consume food and drink whilst seated, and must closed at 10pm.

Schools, universities and places of worship would remain open and exercise classes and organised sport can continue outside - they are only permitted indoors if you can avoid mixing with people you do not live with.

Residents could continue to travel to venues or amenities that are open, for work or to access education, but should look to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible.

How does it differ from Tier 1 and Tier 3?

Nationwide restrictions apply in Tier 1, which mean people can meet in a group of up to six people from multiple households either indoors or outdoors.

Unlike in Scotland and Wales, the six includes children.

Pubs, bars and restaurants must close at 10pm and face coverings must be worn while shopping, on public transport and in other indoor areas.

The highest level of restrictions means people cannot socialise with anyone outside their household in any indoor and many outdoor settings. Pubs and bars will be forced to close unless they are operating as a restaurant.

Weddings and funerals will be allowed to take place with restrictions on the number of guests.