More schools and colleges across north Essex have confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 this week.

It has seen headteachers have to send home the infected individual and class bubble.

In some cases the whole school has closed until the outbreak can be contained.

Here is a look at the schools which reported cases this week.

Colchester Sixth Form College

A student and a staff member at Colchester Sixth Form College have tested positive for coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

Public Health England have been notified.

The college, in North Hill, said as a result five other students have been told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

In a statement the college said: "This week a student and a member of staff at the College have reported that they have had tests and been identified as positive for Covid-19.

"Following liaison with Public Health England (Essex Contact Tracing), and in a context of the current arrangements in place at the College, just five other students are now isolating for the required period as a precautionary measure.

"The cases are ‘unrelated’ – i.e. the identified cases are, separately, drawn from the external environment.

"The individuals are within completely different small ‘bubble arrangements’ at the college.

"The level of infections at the college continues to be below the local community level."

St Helena School

A teacher at the secondary school in Colchester tested positive for coronavirus.

St Helena School confirmed the news in a letter sent to parents, seen by the Gazette.

The school said it had been in contact with Essex Test and Trace and has established the close contacts of the individual.

Children who have been in "direct prolonged contact" with the teacher have been contacted directly and have been told to stay at home for 14 days.

The school remains open to the majority of students.

Clacton Coastal Academy

Clacton Coastal Academy, in Pathfields Road, has been forced to temporarily close its doors to pupils following a string of positive Covid-19 cases.

Since first confirming last week that a case of coronavirus had been recorded within the school, a further four staff members, including three teachers, have tested positive.

An additional six staff members, with no symptoms, were also said to be self-isolating having come into contact with previous colleagues who had tested positive.

Then, on Sunday evening, headteacher David Lees told parents that a Year 11 student - who had been off school since October 2 with a separate illness - had contracted coronavirus.

Following a crunch-talk meeting with Public Health England and Essex County Council, the academy is now classed as an 'Established Outbreak', and has, therefore, decided to shut.

Heybridge Primary School

Heybridge Primary School headteacher Mr Waltham sent a letter to parents saying the school now had two confirmed cases after a child in the Early Years had tested positive.

The school confirmed that the child was isolating at home when they contracted the virus and had not been in school with symptoms.

The letter, seen by The Standard said: "We have been made aware that, whilst isolating at home, another child in the EYFS year group bubble has tested positive for COVID-19.

"This means there are now two confirmed cases of COVID in school."

Notley High School

Notley High School confirmed on Tuesday a student had tested positive for the virus in a letter posted on the school's website.

Executive headteacher Rob James said in the letter: "We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.

"We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

"The small number of students who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case will have received an individual letter and will be staying at home for 14 days."

Howbridge Infants School

Year 2 pupils at Howbridge Infants School, in Dengie Close, Witham are now learning from home after bosses revealed they had been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

It is understood an estimated 100 pupils have been ordered to learn online from home.

They will be allowed to return to school on October 21.

A letter sent out to parents of Year 2 pupils states :"We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school."