Essex is blessed with having a host of top attractions to visit.

And among them we have a variety of fantastic parks and gardens to enjoy.

With lockdown having changed our way of life you may be looking for places to visit to enjoy the outdoors.

We've compiled this list of Essex attractions selected by the highest ranking customer reviews on Trip Advisor.

Here are the website's top ten best-reviewed parks and gardens in the county:

1. Green Island Gardens

Where to find it - Green Island Park Road, Ardleigh, Colchester CO7 7SP

What the reviewers say - "This garden is beautiful. Islands of mixed herbaceous plants and ornamental trees and shrubs are placed under large trees with grassy footpaths around them. Dotted amongst the flower beds are fairy tale miniature houses and structures to climb on. There is a pond with waterlillies and a wooden bridge taking you to a sheltered place to sit. Stunning scarlet acers placed in pots give the feel of a Japanese garden."

2. Bridge End Garden

Where to find it - Bridge End, Castle Street, Saffron Walden CB10 1BD

What the reviewers say - "What a wonderful park,lots of little areas to walk around, walled gardens, a mini maze, etc, our dog and we ourselves had a lovely morning here despite the coldness of the winter's day. This park almost has the feel of a stately home garden with lots of architectural quirks and statues and on a summer's day you could easily spend the all day here with a picnic."

3. Castle Park

Where to find it - High Street, Colchester, CO1 1UG

What the reviewers say - "Have walked for an hour in the park nearly every day for the last 7 months, never tire of it, great to watch the signets and ducklings grow, people looking happy, children having a great time and then to come across a quartet playing what more could you want."

4. High Woods Country Park

Where to find it - Turner Road, Colchester, CO4 5JR (various entrances around Colchester)

What the reviewers say - "Great for a walk with a dog, family or friends. Lots to explore and do including a park, lake and great picnic spots."

5. Promenade Park

Where to find it - Park Drive, Maldon, CM9 5JQ

What the reviewers say - "Nice place to visit, whether you are on your own, with family or children. Ample car parking and at the time of visit, places to eat and drink. Great views, with lovely walks and great history. Recommended."

6. Hylands Park

Where to find it - London Road, Chelmsford, CM2 8WQ

What the reviewers say - "In these difficult times, we found it fairly easy to find quiet areas in the park, and thereby stick to the rules of safe distancing. So many beautiful spots and views to be found here."

7. Beth Chatto's Plants & Gardens

Where to find it - Elmstead Market, Clacton Road, Colchester, CO7 7DB

What the reviewers say - "Just returned from a lovely trip to the gardens. They are not massive but beautiful. Staff at the entrance extremely helpful and friendly. Lovely to get away from it all and enjoy the beauty. Will return again."

8. Belfairs Wood, Park and Nature Reserve

Where to find it - Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on Sea, SS9 4LR

What the reviewers say - "A lovely place to walk, ride a bike, see nature especially squirrels all safely. Even a small adventure playground. We always have a great time."

9. Marks Hall Estate

Where to find it - Marks Hall Road, Colchester CO6 1TG

What the reviewers say - "The grounds are very well kept and provide a lot of nice walking routes around the estate. The fact signs are nice and make the day better as you come away feeling like you've learned something. There's enough benches to sit down and have some quiet reflection too."

10. Abberton Reservoir Visitor Centre

Where to find it - Abberton Reservoir Visitor Centre, Church Road, Layer de la Haye, CO2 0EU

What the reviewers say - "Nice place for a stroll. The route takes about an hour as an easy stroll. There is a nice play area for Kids. The hides are well placed. The visitor centre is standard fair but nice enough with a good section of tiptree jams etc. It’s free to get in and park as well."