YET another seaside primary school has confirmed it has a case of coronavirus, which has resulted in even more students having to self-isolate.
Bosses at Walton-on-the-Naze Primary School sent a letter to parents on Monday after being informed by Public Health England of a positive Covid-19 test.
It is unknown whether the virus was contracted by a student, staff member, or teacher, but several children who came in direct contact with the individual will now be staying at home for two weeks.
All other children, however, will be expected to continue attending school as normal unless they are contacted and told otherwise.
Headteacher, Suzanne Bliss, said: "We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to monitor the situation."