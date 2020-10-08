PRIME Minister Boris Johnson is set to unveil a new three-tier lockdown system with regions of England categorised as high, medium or low risk.

It is understood the low risk 'Tier 1' will see current social distancing measures, the “rule of six” and a pub curfew of 10pm enforced. This will include areas with fewer than 20 new cases per 100,000.

Areas in the medium risk 'Tier 2' will have the same restrictions plus a ban on households mixing. This will include areas with 20 to 50 new cases per 100,000.

And in the high risk 'Tier 3', people will not be able to mix households and pubs, restaurants and other hospitality businesses will be shut. This will include areas with more than 50 new cases per 100,000.

The announcement could be made as early as next week.

Using the average infection rate over seven days per 100,000 people, accurate to yesterday, here we look at the areas of Essex which are at highest risk of going into Tier 3.

The first number is the rate given per 100,000 while the number in brackets is the number of new confirmed cases in the previous seven-day period.

High risk

Brentwood 77.9

Uttlesford 75.6

Basildon 62.0 (116)

Medium risk

Tendring 43.7

Castle Point 43.2

Southend 39.3

Thurrock 38.4

Colchester 30.3

Braintree 28.2

Rochford 20.6

Low risk

Maldon 16.9