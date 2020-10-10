We could all use an extra hour in bed right now.

Well, rejoice, as we have reached that celebrated time of year when the clocks go back.

While the clocks go forward in March, extending the day, as British Summer Time ends the clocks go back, extending our evenings.

The clocks go back one hour to Greenwich Mean Time at 2am on the last Sunday of October.

This year this means the clocks go back on October 25.

British Summer Time was first introduced during the First World War by Germany and Austria to save on coal usage.

George Vincent Hudson, a New Zealand entomologist in 1895, and British businessman William Willett have also been credited with the idea as a way of getting up earlier and so having more daylight hours after work.

In 2019, The European parliament voted to scrap the twice-a-year custom of changing the clocks by an hour in spring and autumn by 2021.

In 2018, it was reported the then EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was backing calls to ditch the twice-yearly changes to the time altogether.

Reports indicated that an EU-wide poll had shown citizens were in favour of abandoning the changeovers in spring and autumn.