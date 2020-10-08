A FAMOUS comedian was spotted soaking up the seaside and enjoying an ice cream as he filmed for a brand-new television show.

Alan Carr, 44, is perhaps best known for being the former presenter of the hit Channel 4 talk show, Chatty Man, which aired from 2009 until 2016.

More recently, the Weymouth-born joke teller, who has won two British Comedy Awards and a Bafta, appeared on our screens as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Earlier this week, however, he swapped the bright lights of showbiz for the comely, coastal characteristics of the Walton seafront, where he was followed around by a production crew.

Credit: Tendring Beach Patrol

He was filming for the second series of reality television competition, Interior Design Masters, for which at least one episode will be about five beach hut renovations.

All of the huts are located along the Walton promenade, and the filming of the makeovers is taking place over four days.

Members of the Tendring Beach Patrol were even called in to help the process run as smoothly as possible for the television star.

Writing on Instagram the funny man said: "Such a fun day filming by the seaside.

"Boy were we lucky with the weather.

"Loved all the colourful beach huts."