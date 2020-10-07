I BELIEVE that drivers who ignore the present restriction know that the right turn into the High Street from Head Street is not covered by cameras and therefore no penalty will be levied.

What is the point of having the restriction if it is not going to be policed?

I believe that several weeks ago the police did stop vehicles that had entered the High Street, but since then with no police presence, drivers are ignoring the signage.

One could be generous to these drivers and say that the signage is poor, but qualified drivers should be observant and see the restriction sign.

I might also add that the new 20mph speed limit around the centre of town is also being ignored.

I suggest that the council install cameras and fine those who ignore the signs.

This would deter the drivers who flout the ban, make the High Street safer for pedestrians and bring in much needed income.

What is the point of this current half hearted measure?

John Hobson

Maldon Road, Colchester