A HEADTEACHER has worked to reassure concerned parents that their children are in safe hands after a school staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Principal Mr Chris Joy, from Hamford Primary Academy, in Walton, sent a letter out to parents, carers, and guardians on Monday.

The purpose of the document was to confirm a staff member at the school had been given a positive result following a Covid-19 test.

As a result, students who have come into contact with the individual have been asked to self-isolate until October 16, ahead of a return to school on October 19.

It is currently unknown how many students will now have to quarantine, but all other pupils will be expected to still attend lessons unless they are told otherwise.

In the letter, Mr Joy said: "I am writing to let you know that we have been informed that a staff member in our school has tested for positive for Covid-19.

"In line with Department for Education, Public Health England, and National Health Service guidance, we are performing a track and trace.

"All staff and children identified as close contacts will need to self-isolate until Friday October 16.

"We will keep you informed on any further developments. We are taking precautionary measures."

Mr Joy has now worked to reassure parents about the importance the school places on their children's health and safety.

"I want to stress again that the safety of our children, families and staff will always be our number one priority," he added.

"I understand how worrying this news will be, so we will keep all parents updated and informed on any further developments.

"However, as all our phases have been attending in separate phase zones with minimal contact between the phase bubbles, other year groups should not be affected.

"In the meantime, we will revert to providing virtual learning for all pupils that have been identified as a close contact bubble to ensure the pupils can keep up with vital learning."

Earlier this week, bosses at Clacton County High School and Coastal Academy also revealed they were dealing with positive cases of coronavirus,

