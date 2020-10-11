Fireworks night is set to be a slightly different affair this year.

With shows in there usual form cancelled many organisers have had to think outside the box.

Here we have put together a round-up of the places you will still be able to enjoy spectacular shows.

Weeley

SkyDrive-In, run by Chelsie Self and Glenn Steel, has partnered up with Dynamic Fireworks and the organisers of the Weeley car boot sale.

The unique, Covid-secure event is being branded as the areas first drive-in fireworks display and takes place on November 6 and 7 on the car boot site.

The socially distanced extravaganza will see guests park up in a designated spot - which can also double up as a picnic area - from which they can watch the show.

A spokesman for the event said: "We know it has been a strange year for everyone, and that is why the show must go on.

"We want to try and make it feel somewhat normal by being able to offer an alternative fireworks display in your very own car.

"We want people to feel they can come out and enjoy fireworks night without it being cancelled."

The announcement of SkyDrive-In's display comes weeks after Clacton Pier bosses revealed the attraction's annual fireworks show would not go ahead this year.

To find out more about the SkyDrive-In Fireworks Display and purchase tickets visit skydrive-in.co.uk.

Marsh Farm

Marsh Farm, in South Woodham Ferrers, has revealed that they will host three evenings of fireworks.

There are now only a handful of displays happening in Essex compared to the dozens that normally take place.

On November 5,6 and 7 the farm will put on family friendly firework displays complete with funfair rides and shows throughout the afternoon.

Tickets must be pre-booked as no on-the-door admission will be allowed.

The fun kicks off at 2pm with the firework display happening at 6pm.

Tickets cost £11.99 and under twos are £2.99.

To find and more and book tickets go to marshfarm.co.uk

Ardleigh Showground

Skyrocket Drive-in fireworks display will take place on the Ardleigh Boot Sale ground off the A12 near Colchester.

It will be held on November 6 and 7 from 5.30pm both nights.

There will be food and drink stalls, toilet facilities and socially distanced parking.

Cars cost £30 per vehicle.

You will not be allowed to bring sparklers or other fireworks onto the site.

Tickets must be booked in advance by visiting www.skyrocketdrivein.com.

Chelmsford

Motorshow Events will be hosting a drive-in fireworks event in Chelmsford.

It will take place at Kings Farm in Margaretting Road on November 7 from 5pm.

This fireworks display will be accompanied by a soundtrack broadcast live from the stage along with a DJ and entertainment.

There will also be food, snacks and drinks to buy.

Entry is £35 per car and must be booked in advance.

Visit www.motorshowevents.com/drive-in-fireworks-display/