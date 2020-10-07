HARDY duo Katie Horne and Ed Partridge laced up their running shoes for a charity close to their hearts.

The pair, both from Lawford, tackled the Virtual Virgin London Marathon in aid of Versus Arthritis.

Both have indirectly experienced the pain, fatigue and isolation of living with arthritis.

And in completing a soggy 26.2 miles on Sunday, they managed to raise a staggering £8,000.

"Arthritis has been part of my life since I was a child," said Mrs Horne.

"My mum had a massive flare-up of psoriatic arthritis when I was at primary school, making movement difficult and painful.

"Without the research carried out, her life would have been very different.

"She was part of the trials for what we now use as gold-standard arthritis management - infusion injections in Leeds.

"My younger sister, Nicola, began to show symptoms of psoriatic arthritis at around the age of 17 or 18.

"It was the same age as when my mum first started.

"She's had multiple flare-ups through the years and changes in medications as they've had an impact on her liver function, causing infection and a lack of immunity.

"She's now on the medication Infliximab, which is working beautifully.

"She doesn’t let it stop her, though, and completed a coast-to-coast bike ride with her husband last year."

Mrs Horne, 37, and Mr Partridge, 47, met because their respective children, Thomas and Isabella, are both in year two at Lawford Primary School.

They had been planning to complete the London Marathon together before it was cancelled in April.

Six weeks ago they discovered they had secured spots in the virtual event, which took place on Sunday.

They took on a four-lap route around Lawford and were encouraged by posters from the children at Lawford Primary School.

Mrs Horne said: "We decided all those who had supported us deserved to see us try, so we laced up our trainers up and got back in training.

"It was cold and wet but the posters from the children kept us going.

"I can’t quite believe we did it and, most importantly, we've managed to raise over £8,000 for Versus Arthritis.

"It's a charity so close to both our hearts.

"In addition to my mum and sister, my dad also now benefits from self-injecting arthritis medications for his psoriatic arthritis.

"So any aching I was feeling after the marathon is pretty small in comparison to what my whole family deal with regularly.

"I know that after a bath, ibuprofen and heat pack, I’ll be back fighting fit again.

"My family, on the other hand, rely on developments and research to allow them to achieve their physical goals.

"It's the same for Ed.

"His daughter, Bethany, was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis at 13.

"Now 17, she's undergone minor operations to drain fluids around her knees.

"She can’t walk distances or exercise as she's limited in terms of her movement.

"However, she doesn’t let it stop her. She passed her GSCEs with flying colours and is now at Sixth Form."

Mrs Horne and Mr Partridge have a fundraising page at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KatieAndEd1