YOU could be forgiven for thinking you’re somewhere Mediterranean when you look at Jane Wells’ garden.

By her own admission, she is trying to achieve a “tropical” look and is rightly proud of her handiwork.

Jane’s garden is in Elysian Gardens, Tollesbury, and she said: “I love growing all kinds of plants, although my favourites are tropical and Mediterranean ones.

“I’m trying to achieve the jungle look.

“I attempt to be wildlife friendly and, as a result, parts of my garden are not as tidy as they could be.”

Fancy giving our readers a glimpse of your gardens, pots and window boxes?

To show off your hard work, we’re asking you to send in your best pictures.

Perhaps you’ve grown something extra special?

Either way, we’d love to see the fruits of your labour.

To give us a glimpse into your front or back garden, send us some details and pictures here.