MORE than 30 students and at least four staff members are now having to self-isolate after another three schools in North Essex reported having positive coronavirus cases.

Before this week, the likes of Heathlands Primary School, in West Bergholt, Powers Hall Academy, in Witham, and Spring Meadow Primary School, in Dovercourt, have all recorded cases of Covid-19.

Ravens Academy, in Clacton, was even forced to shutdown all together after staff members and students tested positive.

As the number of cases in the Essex County Council area edges towards 7,500, and in the same week an FC Clacton footballer tested positive, three more schools have recorded positive tests.

Clacton County High School

Two teachers and 33 students are self-isolating after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

Clacton County High School bosses were notified this afternoon that a Year 12 student had received confirmation of a positive Covid-19 test.

The male student attends the educational institution’s sixth form college, which is now based at Tendring Education Centre, in Jaywick Lane.

According to the school’s executive headteacher, Neil Gallagher, the last time this particular pupil attended lessons in the sixth form was on Thursday September 24.

Public Health England weas immediately contacted and students and teachers who had been in contact with the teenager will not be able to return to education until October 12.

Mr Gallagher, said: “Our sixth form moved to new college premises in September and operates from the Tendring Education Centre.

“I can confirm the student in question had no contact with students at our main school site, in Walton Road.

“We have contacted Public Health England, explained the context, and followed their advice.

“We will provide remote learning for all of our students who are having to isolate as a consequence of this.

“We look forward to welcoming them back to college on Monday October 12.”

Clacton Coastal Academy

Bosses at Clacton Coastal Academy, in Pathfields Road, Clacton, have confirmed an employee working at the educational institution has Covid-19.

Anyone who has come into contact with the individual will now have to quarantine for 14 days and a thorough clean of any areas they have used is now planned.

A spokesman for the school, however, has stressed that no students are having to self-isolate as a result of the positive test.

“We can confirm that a member of staff at the academy has tested positive for Covid-19," they said.

“In line with the Department for Education and Public Health England’s guidance, all close contacts of the staff member are now self-isolating.

"They will return to the academy on Wednesday October 14 2020 and a deep clean is taking place as a further precautionary measure.

“The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority and we have written to parents to inform them and to reassure them of our processes and practices.”

Hamford Primary Academy

Parents of children who attend the Hamford Primary Academy, in Walton, were sent a letter on Monday from principal Mr Chris Joy.

The purpose of the document was to inform parents that a staff member at the school had been given a positive result following a Covid-19 test.

Students who have come into contact with the individual will receive a separate letter asking them to self-isolate until October 16, ahead of a return to school on October 19.

All other pupils, however, will be expected to attend their lessons as normal if they are not contacted.

In the letter, Mr Joy said: "I am writing to let you know that we have been informed that a staff member in our school has tested for positive for Covid-19.

"In line with Department for Education, Public Health England, and National Health Service guidance, we are performing a track and trace.

"All staff and children identified as close contacts will need to self-isolate until Friday October 16.

"We will keep you informed on any further developments. We are taking precautionary measures."

It is currently unknown how many students from Hamford Primary Academy will now have to quarantine but remote learning is being arrange for those that do.

Mr Joy has also worked to reassure parents about the importance the school places on their children's health and safety.

"I want to stress again that the safety of our children, families and staff will always be our number one priority," he added.

"I understand how worrying this news will be, so we will keep all parents updated and informed on any further developments.

"However, as all our phases have been attending in separate phase zones with minimal contact between the phase bubbles, other year groups should not be affected.

"In the meantime, we will revert to providing virtual learning for all pupils that have been identified as a close contact bubble to ensure the pupils can keep up with vital learning."