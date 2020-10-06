MUM Deborah Bircher is enjoying a new lease of life behind the wheel of her beloved Ford Mustang Convertible.

By her own admission, the 46-year-old became accustomed to "boring" family cars while bringing up her young family.

Now that son William is 12, though, she has treated herself to something more "stunning and fun".

Deborah has owned the convertible beauty for four months and says she loves using it every single day.

"I'm not your typical Mustang owner, being a 46-year-old 5ft 2in mummy," laughs the latest subject of our new Me and My Motor feature.

"I've always had fun cars in the past, like my Suzuki Jimny and Daihatsu Copen.

"But when my son was younger, it became the norm to have more boring family cars.

"Now he's a bit older I'm going back to having fun cars again!"

Deborah, from Braintree, says she cannot believe her luck to now have a Mustang.

She describes the iconic sports car as her dream machine and says she has always loved them.

"It's Americana at its best - an economical muscle car with a stylish interior, stunning to look at and endless fun," she said.

"Mustangs are regular favourites on Top Gear and Grand Tour.

"I've loved them since I was young and saw the new UK RHS version at the Essex Country Show five years ago and decided that one day it would be mine. Now it is.

"My son hates the attention it draws and my husband always has to explain that it's his wife's car, which causes much amusement."

