IT’S hard to imagine that just seven years ago the stunning garden in the pictures above and below was a field of grass.

Now, thanks to plenty of hard work, imagination and creativity, it’s an area to be truly proud of.

The garden belongs to Dawn Evans, of Brook Road, Tiptree, and, rightly proud, she says her garden “gives a sense of peace”.

“I’ve had a long love of plants and gardening since I was small and am now developing a sense of design,” she said.

“I have a fondness of architectural plants and use them where they stand out.”

Dawn takes inspiration from the world-renowned gardener Beth Chatto.

She said: “I garden on heavy clay and use Beth’s ‘right plant in the right place’ mantra.

“That means it’s about putting plants where they will be happy to grow.

“My garden gives a sense of peace and is an area to experiment.”

