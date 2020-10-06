Heartbeat of our town - Colchester High Street
OUR recent flashback to the 1990s got us thinking about other much-loved shops that have disappeared from Colchester High Street.
We asked what you would bring back from three decades ago and responses included the iconic Woolworths, Our Price and historic hardware store Jacks.
But do you remember when our High Street was home to old names like Timothy Whites, Tweeds the Bakers and Sturgeons fish and chips.
While some stores have stood the test of time, many other well-loved independents have long disappeared.
Back in the 70s, shoppers might stop at Tooks Bakery and Light Bites for lunch or treat themselves to a new suit at A. Owen Ward.
Many school children - and their parents - will remember getting their school uniforms in the old Ernest Newson shop and many others will remember their first forays into the Top Rank Club.