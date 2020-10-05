HAVE you had your picture taken with more famous faces than Gazette reader John Harvey?

That's the question we're posing today as part of our latest celebrity selfies spread.

John dropped us a line and sent nine pictures of himself with well-known faces at former nightclub Escape.

In its heyday, the Copford venue was one of the most popular hotspots in the Colchester area.

It closed its doors in 2011 and John's pictures were taken three years earlier, in 2008.

As you can see, he met various TV stars in that time, including EastEnders duo Jake Wood and Scott Maslen, Gary Lucy, from The Bill and Footballers' Wives, Busted singer Matt Willis and glamour model Danielle Lloyd.

Also this week, we have three more pictures from Halstead marathon man Terry Rivers.

Having previously submitted pictures with Richard Branson and Sue Barker, Terry's latest snaps show him with Cheryl Baker, Joe Pasquale and Nell McAndrew.

Keep your celebrity selfies coming by heading here, attach them below or email matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk

Glamour model - John Harvey with former Miss England and Miss Great Britain Danielle Lloyd

Familiar face - John Harvey with Gary Lucy, best-known for his roles in The Bill, Hollyoaks, Footballers’ Wives and EastEnders

Guest list - John Harvey with actor Jake Wood, known for his portrayal of Max Branning in EastEnders

Give us a song - John Harvey with singer-songwriter Matt Willis, from the band Busted

Soap star - John Harvey met EastEnders actor Scott Maslen, who also took part in the 2010 series of Strictly Come Dancing

On the decks - John Harvey with DJ and radio and TV presenter Tim Westwood

Young fan - Lisa Ford sent us this picture of son Ben with England football hero Peter Shilton. Ben, now seven, was only five months old

Football legend - Pat Edwards, from Clacton, sent us this picture with the late, great Sir Bobby Robson

Striking the right note - Terry Rivers with Cheryl Baker, from 1981 Eurovision Song contest winners Bucks Fizz

Funnyman - Terry Rivers met comedian and fellow London Marathon runner Joe Pasquale

Running machines - veteran runner Terry Rivers and model Nell McAndrew, who has run marathons in sub three hours