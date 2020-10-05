SCRUM caps and gum shields at the ready - we're heading back to Colchester Rugby Club.

We recently published some vintage pictures from the club's archives, to celebrate four magical decades at their former Mill Road home.

After 40 years, Colchester have now taken up residence in their new base at the Northern Sporting Village.

To mark the occasion, we've got another selection of our favourite pictures.

Can you see yourself in any of them - or maybe a friend or someone from your family?

Meanwhile, we're on the lookout for more sporting pictures.

Do you or your club have old nostalgia photos to share?

Maybe you have pictures of your old school football team or a youth side?

If so, we'd love to see them.

Simply complete our online form or join our We grew up in Essex Facebook group.

Alternatively, email matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk

Historic - Colchester’s fourth team are known as the Cavaliers. They are pictured here in 1984

Great memories - Colchester’s colts in April 1995

What a team - the Rocs were the club’s sixth XV. This team scored over 1,000 points in 1992-93

Famous face - a big crowd turned up when EastEnder Ross Kemp appeared for opponents Brentwood

Cup kings - a successful Sevens team from Colchester Rugby Club

Season’s greetings - a sponsors’ Christmas lunch

Team spirit - Colchester’s Sevens team in the 1986-87 season

Super heroes - the colts’ tour to the Bournemouth Rugby Festival in 1983. There was a fancy dress theme every day and day two was Superman

Party time - toga parties were always a hit on New Year’s Eve