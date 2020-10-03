THERE is no denying Essex has its fair share of rude, funny or downright odd road names.

From Tom Tit Lane, in Woodham Mortimer to Fiddlers Folley, in Colchester, the county's road names have provided many laughs for passers-by.

We have lovingly pieced together our favourite funny street names.

Read more >>> Radio 1 has been in Essex on the search for the country's funniest places and crudest road names

Back in 2014 Turkey Cock Lane was named as one of the most embarrassing roads to live in.

And one resident was desperate to move there just for its name.

Holly Jago-Eagland, 34, was far from dissuaded by the so-called rude name and instead waited years for a house to come up for sale in the quaint country road.

Mrs Jago-Eagland said: “I particularly always wanted to live in Turkey Cock Lane, partly because it is such a rural road, but mainly because of the absolutely hilarious name, it absolutely appealed to the child in me."

The lane in Stanway finished seventh in the Needaproperty.com survey, which found nine of the top 10 rudest named roads had lower house prices than neighbouring streets.

Elsewhere there is Tinkers Hole near Burnham.

Burnt Dick Hill, Fingringhoe Road and Butt Road in Colchester have also made the list.

Other contenders include Dancing Dicks Lane near Witham.

Can you think of any more?

Tinkers Hole, near Burnham

Butt Road, Colchester

Fiddlers Folley, Colchester

Pork Lane, near Kirby Cross

Burnt Dick Hill, Boxted