A number of pupils and staff from schools in north Essex have tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

As a result eadteachers have either sent home the infected individual and class bubble, and others have sent home entire year groups in a bid to prevent the virus spreading.

Here is a round-up of all the cases we've seen at our north Essex schools this week.

Ravens Academy, in Clacton

Ravens Academy in Nayland Drive, Clacton, will be shut for two weeks following the latest case of coronavirus at the site.

One parent, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Gazette they were informed about the move by text Two weeks ago parents were informed that two members of the school’s “childcare setting community” had tested positive for Covid-19, but that only a small number of children who had been in direct prolonged contact with the individuals were told to staying at home for 14 days.

But parents were contacted again on Sunday after a third member of staff tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

In a letter to parents, the academy’s principal Valerie Rose said because it was a teacher and the third case, the school must now close to all year groups until October 8.

Powers Hall Academy, in Witham

Some pupils at a primary school who have been self-isolating will be allowed to return to class tomorrow (Wednesday, September 30), bosses have confirmed.

Powers Hall Academy, in Witham, sent all students home yesterday (Monday, September 28) morning after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

But an investigation has found the staff member only came into contact with Year 3 students and a Year 5 class.

As a result, those pupils will need to continue to self-isolating but all other students will be allowed to return to school tomorrow.

Jane Bass, chief executive of the Connected Learning Multi Academy Trust, said: "We have asked all the pupils in Year 3 and a single class in Year 5 to continue to self-isolate until Wednesday, October 7, all other children will return to the school [tomorrow].